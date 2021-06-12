Shropshire healthcare workers recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours for COVID-19 response

Three healthcare workers who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts to help people through the coronavirus pandemic in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Dr Martin Allen

Dr Martin Allen, a consultant respiratory physician from University Hospitals of North Midlands and a secondary care clinician on the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Governing Body has been awarded an MBE for services to the NHS, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his CCG duties, Dr Allen worked nationally during the NHS response and was one of three physicians to determine the correct use of novel drugs to manage COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

The 64-year-old, from Market Drayton, also wrote two national NICE guidelines for COVID-19 and co-authored a document which reviewed how hospitals could provide good care during the pandemic.

Today he said: “It’s great to be recognised and I’m delighted.

“Respiratory medicine was hit really badly during COVID-19 but the Respiratory Support Units helped to protect and manage care and worked innovatively. They also helped to support Intensive Care Units.”

Nigel Dugmore

Nigel Dugmore, 59, is a pharmacist at Donnington Pharmacy and has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to pharmacy and the community in Donnington during COVID-19.

Nigel said: “I was surprised and delighted to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“During lockdown, the pharmacy continued to trade normal extended hours, seven days a week, and around 3,000 patients a week had prescriptions delivered, whilst also establishing a local COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.

“It is such an honour to receive this award, but I also accept it on behalf of the fantastic team of people that I work with. I am particularly pleased that Community Pharmacy is being acknowledged and rewarded in such a public manner.”

Elsewhere, the Vice-Chairman of The League of Friends at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH), Susan, Lady Trevor, has been made an MBE for services to healthcare charities.

Lady Trevor MBE

Lady Trevor, who has supported charities for more than 53 years, said: “I am humbled to receive this honour, it was so very unexpected.

“I hope it can also highlight the work of the wonderful charities that I have been involved with, in particular The League of Friends and RJAH, a hospital which is incredibly close to my heart. I am part of a fantastic team, and we are very fortunate to have many people working hard to support charities across Shropshire.”

Mark Brandreth, Executive Lead for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) said: “I am delighted for Dr Allen, Nigel and Lady Trevor in being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“This is testament to not only their work personally, but the work done by the teams around them to help everyone across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Congratulations to you all.”