A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tamba Momodu.

Tamba Momodu

Tamba was 20 years old when he was fatally injured in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on Tuesday 13 October, 2020.

This morning, a 24 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson and is currently in police custody.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, Deria Hassan, 32, of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, also 32, of Scaraway Terrace, Glasgow, were charged with murder and arson.