27.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 20, 2021

New storage battery courses go live to power green revolution

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

An accredited course for installers about how to specify and fit renewable battery storage technology has gone live, thanks to a new partnership between pioneering battery specialists AceOn and training provider GTEC.

An installer with the AceOn training rig at the GTEC training centre
An installer with the AceOn training rig at the GTEC training centre

The Telford-based company signed a deal earlier this year with Yorkshire-based GTEC to deliver industry-accredited training for its customers and clients in installing renewable electrical energy storage systems. 

AceOn founder Mark Thompson said the partnership was a major step forward in providing the skills needed to deliver the green revolution promised by Boris Johnson in response to the climate change crisis. 

- Advertisement -

Initially only available at GTEC’s Yorkshire centre, from September, the Battery Storage training courses will also be held at the Pump House in Shrewsbury. 

Mark said: “Teaming up with GTEC to offer training to our potential customers and installers is a really big step forward for AceOn. GTEC will use our equipment for their training and deliver the skills required to really accelerate the move to renewable energy. 

“AceOn played an important role in establishing the new national standard for these qualifications by working with the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) and we are delighted to now be involved in helping train the next generation of highly-qualified installers. 

“We are very proud to have roles in every stage of this circular economy – from creating the product to installation, servicing, recycling and now training. Alongside our Renewergy Virtual Power Plant (VPP), we can now offer a one stop solution covering every aspect of renewable energy. 

“As well as helping the country meet its legal obligation to be carbon neutral by 2050 and protecting the environment for future generations, this new partnership will help us to create new jobs and prosperity as the green revolution grows.” 

Mark said the training would cover AceOn’s private and public sector partners, with the VPP attracting huge attention from social housing providers and local authorities since its launch in November. 

“The VPP uses the very latest battery storage technology and smart energy management software to allow homes to capture solar energy and then store it in the most efficient and environmentally-friendly way for later use. 

“This system not only drives down electricity costs for the homeowner or tenant, but it makes the most efficient use possible of renewable energy and also provides a revenue stream when the surplus power is sold back to the National Grid.” 

Griff Thomas from GTEC said: “We are excited to be working with AceOn, using their excellent technology to train installers – in centre, and on site (we offer bespoke options for larger organisations) – while contributing to the UK’s wider low carbon targets. Electrical energy storage is a key part of the road to net zero, helping to make the electricity grid more resilient and sustainable. 

“As one of the first centres to offer this type of training, we are pleased to be leading the charge backed by other important industry players, such as AceOn. This is an interesting time in the building services sector – trades people and those involved in the housing sector should seize the opportunity to make our homes both greener and more cost-effective.” 

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP