Fire destroys Grade II listed building near Hinstock

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire which destroyed a two storey, sandstone Grade II listed building near Hinstock.

Firefighters from Market Drayton and Newport, together with an operations officer, were mobilised to the fire at Ellerton at around 3.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that due to the building’s remote location the fire had not been spotted for some time, which led to the level of damage.

The roof of the building had collapsed due to the fire.

On arrival, crews damped down some remaining hotspots using one hose reel and offered advice to the owner.

There were no reported injuries at the incident.