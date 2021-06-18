Ludlow Fringe Festival to welcome Joann Condon

Little Boxes, a one-woman show by actor Joann Condon, is being performed as part of the Ludlow Fringe Festival this July.

Little Boxes follows actor, Joann Condon (Little Britain, The Office, Dad’s Army the Lost Episodes), as she explores the boxes she has “found herself in” throughout her life – the hopes and dreams of a child, the frustrations of an acting career, the tensions of being a parent, the grief in losing loved ones, the fear of being…herself.



Described as “funny, touching and at times heartbreaking,” by London Pub Theatres, Joann uses personal anecdotes to highlight assumptions and judgements made about her based on looks, age, gender and background. This phenomenon of classifying people is called “social categorization” by psychologists, and most of us can relate to these experiences.



Little Boxes is the first time she has written and starred in her own production, she explains the premise of the show: “It’s natural for people in our lives to want to force us into nice little boxes,” says Condon, “but the scary thing is, after a period of time, you end up putting yourself in that same box.”

Ludlow Fringe Festival

The performance is part of a series of events for this year’s Ludlow Fringe Festival, organisers say that all government Covid-19 restrictions are in place for the performances and non are affected by the government announcements on the 14th June.



The Ludlow Fringe Festival is an independent arts, community and culture festival, established as a Community Interest Company in 2013. It is run by a small but dedicated team with a wide range of skills and experience to provide an annual inclusive, vibrant and diverse arts festival within the town of Ludlow during the months of June and July.

Little Boxes is at The Sitting Rooms, 52 Mill Street, Ludlow on Friday 16 July at 7.30pm.



Tickets are £10 and £8 for concessions.