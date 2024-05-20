Welshampton Primary School celebrates ‘Good’ rating in new Ofsted report

Welshampton CE Primary School has been judged as a ‘good’ school in all areas – and ‘good’ overall – following its Ofsted Inspection in April, with the inspectors’ report concluding that “pupils thrive at this school”.

Welshampton C of E Primary School

This inspection follows the previous rating of ‘requires improvement’ in November 2021.

In their report – published on 16 May 2024 – inspectors say that: “The school is led by a highly passionate and committed team of leaders”; that “staff care deeply about the pupils they teach”; that “the ambitious curriculum captures pupils’ interests and inspires them to want to learn more”; and that “parents, pupils, and staff are positive in everything they say about the school.”

Ben Crompton , executive headteacher, said:

“We are extremely proud of the school we have at Welshampton. The children are at the heart of everything that we do and are supported by a passionate, dedicated and nurturing staff team. Welshampton truly is a special place for children to be.

“This report reflects the hard work and dedication of the school’s staff team, as well as the unwavering support from parents. Over the past two years, the curriculum has been significantly enhanced to ensure children’s learning experience is enriching, fulfilling and inspiring.”

Clare Mainwaring, Chair of Governors, said:

“We are so proud of our amazing school in Welshampton. A brilliant staff team and truly supportive parents give pupils the best opportunity to thrive.”

Parent Carolyn Lipson, said:

“Welshampton is a very special school and my three children are all really happy here and thriving both academically and more holistically. The staff team are incredibly dedicated and passionate about the children, their progress and achievements. They go above and beyond to offer opportunities and support, both in and out of school hours. A huge amount of additional work has gone on in the last two years and the benefits are clear in the progress of my children. They are happy, successful and love school – I couldn’t ask for more”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“The Ofsted report reflects the hard work of staff and governors over the last couple of years. Leaders are passionate about ensuring that all pupils achieve a high standard of education from the early years onwards. Welshampton is a well-run school where pupils flourish.”