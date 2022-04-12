Sales soaring for Stage V Denyo generators from Morris Site Machinery

As Morris Site Machinery take receipt of its latest stock of Stage V compliant Denyo generators, most of the robust Eventa and Renta 20V site machinery has been pre-sold due to ever increasing market demand.

Richard Denholm, Sales Director, Morris Site Machinery with customer Nigel Turner from Adlington Welding Supplies Ltd and the new stage V ArcGen Welders

Richard Denholm, Sales Director at Morris Site Machinery, based in Shrewsbury explains: “Over the past ten months, we have sold over £4 million worth of generators. Demand for these new emission compliant units is unprecedented – as soon as our containers arrive, they are either sold or sold within days. Most of this latest consignment is already on its way to our customer base straight away.”

This upward sales curve is not just restricted to the popular Denyo Eventa and Renta units, long term customer Nigel Turner from Adlington Welding Supplies has recently taken delivery of 41 Stage V 300 AVC ArcGen Welders from Richard and is also looking at taking some of the new Denyo’s for their generator arm AWS Power.

Delighted with his new stock, Nigel commented: “This new model conforms to the new legislation on diesel emissions and are the first on our hire fleet. The 300 AVC has always been a popular machine with our customers – it’s stalwart, runs forever and now it has a cleaner, more efficient engine.

He continued: “We are seeing an upturn in many of the industries we serve such as petro chem pipeline and especially in London where we are being asked for Stage V on every engine product we supply. I am expecting these to fly off the fleet shelf so to speak.”

Adlington have been customers of Morris Site Machinery for over ten years although Richard and Nigel have worked together for over thirty years and as Richard recalls: “I remember working with Nigel’s father Bill Turner before Nigel took the reins of this successful family-run business. We have shared values and a good history together! And, long may it continue.”