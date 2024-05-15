Missing person potentially poses a risk to the public

Police are currently carrying out enquiries after a man went missing from The Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury on Monday morning.

Keel James

Keel James (also known as James Keel), aged 35, is described as 6ft 2, slim build, balding fair hair, and blue eyes.

When he left the secure unit, he was wearing a navy fluffy hoody and grey jogging bottoms.

He is currently being treated as a missing person but potentially poses a risk to the public, therefore the public is advised not to approach him and instead ring 999 immediately.