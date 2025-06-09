16.3 C
League of Friends go green in support of NHS sustainability goals

The League of Friends is stepping up to support The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s sustainability mission – by removing disposable cups for takeaway drinks across its popular coffee shops.

League of Friends staff and volunteers, with Craig Emery, Green Party Councillor for Gobowen and Selattyn showcasing the new reusable cups
League of Friends staff and volunteers, with Craig Emery, Green Party Councillor for Gobowen and Selattyn showcasing the new reusable cups

Aligning with the Oswestry-based hospital’s wider environmental efforts, the League of Friends has now taken action and will no longer serve takeaway drinks in disposable cups.

Customers looking to grab a drink on the go will now have three eco-friendly options to choose from:

– Rent a cup by paying a £2 deposit, which is fully refundable when the cup is returned

– Purchase a reusable cup for £5

– Bring your own reusable cup from home

By removing single-use cups, the League of Friends is helping Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital to cut plastic waste, reduce its environmental footprint and promote greener practices.

Victoria Sugden, CEO of the League of Friends, said: “We are proud to be standing alongside RJAH in their commitment to sustainability. Small changes like this can make a big difference, and we hope our customers will support us in reducing waste and protecting our planet.”

The League of Friends has a long history of supporting RJAH through fundraising, volunteering and providing much-loved services such as the coffee shops – and now, they’re making sure that support extends to the environment too.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive of RJAH, added: “Sustainability is one of our key priorities, and we are incredibly grateful to the League of Friends for supporting our vision. Their proactive approach to reducing waste is a brilliant example of how we can work together to create a greener future for our hospital and community.”

