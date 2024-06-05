Classics at the College is roaring success

More than 100 shining vintage vehicles flocked to Shropshire’s Classics at the College event at the weekend, with many joining a rally from Hope House children’s hospice to Ellesmere College.

Organisers of the event David and Julie

The event saw 117 cars take part, raising more than £4,500 which will provide vital care and support for local children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

The day started with a packed out carpark at Hope House children’s hospice, in Morda, near Oswestry, where drivers were treated to bacon butties courtesy of volunteers from Rapid Relief Team. Some of the visiting children, who were enjoying respite stays at the hospice, also made the most of the sunshine to see and hear the colours and roar of the classics cars.

The vast array of vehicles joined a rally snaking its way through Shropshire countryside from the hospice, near Oswestry, to picturesque Ellesmere College.

Combined with the college’s family fun day, the college event featured 117 stunning classic cars, games and inflatable for children, music, food and stalls.

Visitors voted for their top classic car, with prizes presented to the favourites on the day.

The finalists were:

– First place Mark Fetherstone with the Austin Seven 1937 Bread van

– Second place Matt Potts with his claret Mirage GT

– Third place Charlie Edge with his 2002 Pilgrim Sumo Cobra Kit car

Live music was kindly provided by The Salopian Band, Mere Brass Band and singer George Williams.

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell thanked all the car owners who came out and shared their prized vehicles with children and staff at Hope House, and then at the college.

She said: “It was such a glorious day with a total of 117 prized vehicles taking part. Thank you to everyone who came along to the rally, who joined at the College, and who came along on the day. So many people came together to make this event happen. Thank you to Rapid Relief Team for making sure drivers at Hope House were well fed, to volunteers who helped run everything so smoothly, to organisers David Sear and Julie Kirk, and to all the generous visitors who came along on the day.

“We are delighted to have raised around more than £4,500 which will help us to keep providing the support and care that is so important to our children and families.”