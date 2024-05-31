Law firm’s free first aid training for parents and guardians

A Shropshire law firm is hosting a free first aid training opportunity aimed at people caring for babies and children.

The bespoke training takes place at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors in Telford on July 9 in partnership with local company Positive Safety Training and anyone interested in attending the event is being urged to sign up now as places are limited.

The event, First Aid for Shropshire Parents, Guardians and Parents To Be, will cover choking, minor injuries, what action to take with an unresponsive child or baby and CPR.

Laura Weir, of Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team, said: “We are pleased to host a first aid training session for parents, parents to be and guardians which will deal with the basics of what to do in cases of minor injury, choking and unresponsive children. It will also cover CPR.

“It will give a basic understanding of what to do in these circumstances which we hope will provide some reassurance in terms of action to take until professional clinical help can arrive.

“The event takes place at our offices in Kendal Court, Ironmasters Way, Telford, between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, July 9, and the bespoke training will be delivered to a small group of people by the team from Positive Safety Training.

“Places are limited and are open to one parent or guardian per family. Regrettably we are unable to accommodate children. It is free to attend and complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.”

Anyone interested can book their spot by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/first-aid-for-shropshire-parents-guardians-and-parents-to-be-tickets-894221499577