Drop in event for new affordable homes in Prees

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Local residents are today being invited to attend a public event to find out more about new affordable homes being built in Prees.

A CGI Image of what the new homes at Prees will look like
A CGI Image of what the new homes at Prees will look like

Work is ongoing to build 27 energy-efficient homes at Whitchurch Road, Prees. The £4 million development is a community-led collaboration featuring local residents and volunteers, members of Prees Parish Council, Shropshire Council and The Wrekin Housing Group.

The development offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows that will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership. The homes are being built by Morris Property.

The event is being held today between 4.30-7.30pm at Prees Village Hall. Staff from The Wrekin Housing Group will be on hand to answer questions about the new builds, and explain how people can register their interest in securing one of the properties.

All of the new homes will be prioritised for those with a connection to the area, ensuring the much-needed affordable homes are available to local people. The development is on track to being completed by Spring 2024.

Charlotte Prince, Development Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“The addition of 27 new affordable high-quality homes will allow us to improve the range of properties available for local people. We know there is a clear need for these types of homes here in Prees and we are very proud of the Whitchurch Road development as it offers beautifully designed homes in a lovely rural setting.

“The event will give visitors the chance to ask questions about the development, view plans of the types of homes on offer and explore both our affordable rent and shared ownership options. We would encourage anyone interested to pop along and see us – we would be happy to answer any questions.”

