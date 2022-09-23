University Centre Shrewsbury ceremony marks achievements of newest graduates

University Centre Shrewsbury’s newest graduates gathered with their family, friends and tutors yesterday to celebrate their achievements in the historic surroundings of St Chad’s Church.

More than 100 graduands received awards

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, presented the undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and awards at the graduation ceremony.

More than 100 graduands received awards after 180 enjoyed celebrations at St Chad’s, in the heart of Shrewsbury, in February – the first in-person ceremonies since before the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Professor Simmons said: “Graduation ceremonies are a highlight of the academic year. Each is a testament to all the hard work and dedication of our graduands – and a wonderful occasion for them all, their families, and everyone who has supported them in their achievements.

“It is a real pleasure to recognise all that they have accomplished – which is all the more exceptional in the time of a pandemic. We congratulate them and wish them every success in the future.”

Head of University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS), Professor Paul Johnson, said: “I am extremely proud of our students, our partnerships, and the contribution our students have made, and that our graduates will go on to make.

“Those graduating have not only completed their studies despite all of the challenges of COVID, but also made outstanding contributions to the community, whether that be through supporting their fellow students, making an impact on our local communities through academic research, or through fundraising and volunteering their time and talents.

“They have overcome recent challenging years, globally, to succeed and make a lasting impression. Congratulations to them all – we hope they will thoroughly enjoy this well-earned and special day as they embark on their next steps.”

Kimberley Jordan, who is graduating with a degree in Medical Genetics and spoke at the ceremony, added: “I will always cherish the life-long friendships and memories I have made at UCS.

“The support I received from my friends, lecturers, the wider University, and of course my parents, has helped me tremendously in achieving a first-class honours degree, and now furthering my studies with a Master’s degree.

“We have been provided with many opportunities at UCS to make friends and cement these friendships, to participate in events that would further develop our interpersonal skills, and help us carry these skills forward into our professional lives.

“We were only in our first year when COVID hit but we were given the help we needed which made the difficulties so much easier – and I would like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for all the support I have received.

“It is an honour to celebrate with everyone, share a speech at our graduation ceremony and wish everyone all the best in their future endeavours.”

UCS is a partnership between the University of Chester and Shropshire Council, with its first ever graduation ceremony taking place in 2018. UCS offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the areas of: biosciences; medical sciences; computer science; psychology; education; nursing; business; events management; history and health and exercise.