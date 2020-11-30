Two arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing

Two people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Shropshire.

The arrests were made after police attended a disturbance in Weir Road in Hanwood yesterday.

Enquiries led police to an address in Broxton’s Wood in Westbury where wraps of heroin and drugs paraphernalia were found. A mobile phone connected to a county line coming into Shrewsbury was also seized by police.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. They have been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team, said: “County lines drug dealing sees people come from outside the area come into rural towns to deal drugs, often preying on vulnerable people to use their address as a drugs den and using a dedicated telephone number as the ‘line’.

“As part of our campaign to tackle serious and organised crime, we will work relentlessly to purse those involved to take out the line and arrest those involved.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

