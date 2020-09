A fire involving two sheds spread to neighbouring properties in Telford last night.

Five fire appliances were called to the incident on Stanmore Drive in Trench at around 11pm.

Fire crews used five hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish the fire.

Fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Crews were at the scene for over two hours.