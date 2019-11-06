6.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Home Uncategorized

Telford high streets to get extra £5 million funding boost

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is to invest a further £5 million to boost key high streets across the borough over the next two years.

Wellington town centre in one of the high streets which will benefit. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Wellington town centre in one of the high streets which will benefit. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The new Council fund, highlighted as part of its four year plan, will support a range of schemes to help boost high streets into key towns in the borough including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington.

The money will be used to support a range of capital schemes to help improve the look and feel of these town centres and help attract more visitors, shoppers and businesses.

The funding will be available from 2020 until 2022 and the Council will be engaging with organisations in each town to help identify how this money can be best used.

It will build on a range of recent Council initiatives such as the Pride in Our High Street, Telford 50 Legacy Fund and Community Pride Fund which have already invested more than £4 million into community regeneration and improvement schemes.

This includes bringing back empty shops into use, 50 buildings receiving façade improvements, improving public spaces, memorials and heritage assets and supporting local groups to co-invest bringing more footfall into town centres across the Borough.

These funds have been key for example in supporting the new Orbit arts cinema and cultural centre in Wellington and the refurbishment of the Anstice in Madeley, which is due to re-open next year.  The investment has been nationally recognised with Wellington shortlisted for a national High Street Rising Star Award.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “This new £5 million fund will provide more support across these key areas and will be built into our budget for the next two years.

“It will be vital that we first engage with and listen to representative and business groups in these towns to help identify the most effective ways we can use this funding to boost high streets.

“For example we may be able to use this to support other bids and unlock much more support or may be better spent on specific schemes such improvements to infrastructure or transport.

“Essentially no decisions will be taken until we have listened to local views. We will begin this process in the new year to identify each area’s priorities and plans to implement these.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Have you seen missing Chelsea Snape?

Police appeal for help locating missing 17-year-old from Telford

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager last seen in Telford.
Read Article
Pictured, from left, Vicki Page (Healthcare Assistant), Karla Jennings-Preece (IPC Nurse), Kelly Pardy (IPC Nurse) and Sister Jenny Downes

Shropshire’s two acute hospitals given top rating for Infection Prevention and Control

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has received the highest grade for infection control following a recent inspection by NHS regulators.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council launch Stronger Communities programme

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Stronger Communities programme is to focus on areas of the borough that are in need of physical regeneration.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back home wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire's Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women's ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Managing Director, Leon Blair (third from right), with some of the isev team celebrating their Best Strategic Design and Creative Award win at the Best Business Awards 2019

Shropshire web team scoops creative award

An independent website and e-commerce team with a big vision is celebrating after scooping a prestigious national award.
Read Article
Andy Whyle, Chair of BESST

Shortlist revealed for sustainability awards

The shortlist has been announced for a key initiative designed to showcase projects that are increasing sustainability in Shropshire.
Read Article
Nick Deane running the Ellesmere 10k

Shropshire businessman to raise money for Severn Hospice with online auctions and marathon

A Shropshire businessman who is running for Severn Hospice in the 2020 London Marathon has launched a series of online auctions to help raise funds for the charity.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Célestine and Ben chose The Wroxeter as their wedding venue

Couple born 15 minutes apart marry on 30th birthday at Shropshire hotel

A couple born within minutes of each other celebrated their wedding at a Shropshire hotel on their 30th birthdays.
Read Article
Edward Thomas, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for the Trust with calendars from previous years

Exhibition for calendar competition winners

The creative talents of artists from across the area will be on display to the public as part of the calendar competition organised by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
Read Article
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Read Article
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
mist
6.3 ° C
7.2 °
5.6 °
100 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP