Two teenagers jailed after stabbing 17 year old in Woodside

Two teenagers have been jailed after a man was stabbed in Woodside, Telford earlier this year in an unprovoked assault.



Connor Shepherd and a 16 year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were part of a group who stabbed the victim in the unprovoked assault on Monday 18 February 2019.

The 17 year old victim, suffered significant injuries and required emergency surgery.

On Friday 18 October, Shepherd and the 16 year old were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Connor Shepherd, 18 from Willowfield, and the co-defendant were both sentenced to five and half years imprisonment.

Sentencing sends out a clear message

DC Tom Breakell from Telford CID said: “The actions of Shepherd and the co-defendant on the 18 February are inexcusable. Their actions have not only had a significant impact on the victim but their family as well. I hope the courts sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who considers carrying knives in public that robust action will be taken against them.

“I would encourage any parent who fears their child is involved, or on the periphery of becoming involved, in knife crime to contact police, there are multiple agencies and dedicated staff who can help and hopefully prevent another needless assault like this.”

