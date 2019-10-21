Shropshire runners take on Metric Marathon for local children’s charity

Two Shropshire runners took on a personal challenge to raise vital funds for Oswestry based children’s charity, The Movement Centre.

Harriet Hamlet and Claudia Campbell

Claudia Campbell and Harriet Hamlet, from Shrewsbury, completed their first Metric Marathon in Chester this month.

The MBNA Metric Marathon, which took place on the 6th October, is a 26.2km (16.3mile) race taking in Chester’s iconic landmarks, including the Roman Walls and Chester Cathedral, as well as the stunning Cheshire countryside and villages.

Claudia and Harriet have, so far, raised £1145 to help support The Movement Centre. “It was a real challenge to complete our first Metric Marathon, but we really enjoyed the day. It was a great atmosphere and the crowd were fantastic, cheering us on to the finish line,” said Harriet.

“We were both so proud to complete the race and to raise funds for The Movement Centre”, Claudia continued. “We want to say a very big thank everyone who has supported us and donated.”

The Movement Centre supports children and their families, living with movement disabilities. They provide a specialist therapy called Targeted Training. Through a course of Targeted Training, children can gain head control, so they can interact with their family; it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends. For some children it can enable them to walk. All of these new skills can be life changing.

The Movement Centre is the only provider of Targeted Training therapy, which was developed at the charity. In July 2019 the charity lost all NHS support, which amounted to £100,000 in 2018.

“Claudia and Harriet did fantastically well and we can’t thank them enough for their support,” said Victoria Handbury-Madin, Chief Executive of The Movement Centre. “We can only continue our work with the kind support of fundraisers and volunteers so that we can continue to help children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential.”

It is still possible to donate on their Just Giving Page and support The Movement Centre: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harriet-claudia-teammonty.