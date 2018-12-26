Match Report: Accrington Stanley 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town were unable to deliver their fans a belated Christmas present as they fell to a narrow defeat against Accrington Stanley.

Footballers are usually fired up when playing against their former employers. And it took just 25 seconds for Jordan Clark to put Accrington Stanley ahead.

It was a woeful first half performance from the visitors, with Billy Kee compounding Sam Ricketts’ misery.

Oliver Norburn managed to pull a goal back for Town after the break, but Shrewsbury could not locate an equaliser.

Sam Ricketts named the same eleven that beat Coventry City 1-0 in their last outing, with Omar Beckles left out of the 18 again.

The first attack resulted in the first goal. Jordan Clark demonstrated tidy footwork before unleashing a drive beyond the reaches of Steve Arnold.

Shrewsbury’s sluggish start showed no sides of abating, with John Coleman’s men continuing the barrage of pressure.

The home side were soon two goals to the good. Jordan Clark pounced on a defensive mishap and crossed for the unmarked Billy Kee. The ex Leicester City striker made no mistake as he guided the ball into the back of the net.

The second goal appeared to wake Shrewsbury from their slumber. Feji Okenabirhie threaded a pass through to Greg Docherty. The Rangers loanee saw his drive narrowly miss the target.

And Shrewsbury came within a whisker of reducing the arrears before the break. Greg Docherty skimmed his marker and delivered an accurate cross into the path of Josh Laurent. The midfielder directed his header over Connor Ripley’s crossbar.

The home side could have been out of sight at the beginning of the second half. Steve Arnold needed to be alert to deny Jordan Clark his second of the contest.

But six minutes into the second period, Shrewsbury gave themselves a lifeline. Feji Okenabirhie was upended inside the box by Callum Johnson, and Oliver Norburn made no mistake from the spot.

Jordan Clark was by far the stand out performer on the pitch. Another effort from the former Town man needed Steve Arnold to be called into action.

Shrewsbury sent on Alex Gilliead, and the former Newcastle United man almost made an instant impact.

He dropped his shoulder and glided past his marker, but could only drag his shot fractionally wide of the target.

That was the last clear-cut chance, with the defeat seeing Shrewsbury fall to 18th place. Accrington rise to 9th.

Town makes the long journey to Sunderland on Saturday, whilst Accrington welcome Peterborough.

Attendance: 3,061 (770 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Accrington Stanley: (4-4-2)

30. Ripley, 2. Johnson, 4. Ihiekwe, 3. Hughes, 24. Anderton, 7. Clark, 14. Finley, 26. Barlaser, 11. McConville, 10. Hall (71), 29. Kee

Subs: 1. Maxted, 5. Richards-Everton, 8. Brown, 9. Zanzala (71), 15. Sykes, 17. Sousa, 19. Mangan

Subs Not Used: 1. Maxted, 5. Richards-Everton, 8. Brown, 15. Sykes, 17. Sousa, 19. Mangan

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant (87), 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent (72), 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway (45)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 9. Angol (87), 14. John-Lewis (45), 18. Gilliead (72), 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Plymouth

Barnsley 2 – 0 Peterborough

Burton 3 – 1 Wycombe

Coventry 2 – 1 Charlton

Fleetwood 3 – 0 Doncaster

Gillingham 2 – 0 Portsmouth

Oxford 0 – 1 Southend

Rochdale 2 – 1 Blackpool

Scunthorpe 0 – 2 Luton

Sunderland 1 – 0 Bradford

Walsall 1 – 3 Bristol Rovers

Report by: Ryan Hillback