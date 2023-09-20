15.3 C
Telford pub to reopen following makeover

By Shropshire Live

The Bridge Inn on Wombridge Road in Telford is set to reopen on Friday 22nd September after a major investment of £250,000.

The Bridge
The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 175 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar are community heroes and passionate operators, Jayne and Joe Bushell, who have more than 15-years working in the hospitality industry.

Having previously run one of Admiral’s Leased & Tenanted pubs, The Ford Green in Stoke-On-Trent, the dynamic husband and wife duo, with the help of their daughter Jay Jay, look forward to taking over The Bridge Inn and creating a family and dog-friendly social hub for local residents to enjoy.

Inside, the pub will be completely transformed with a full internal redecoration, including a new bar area, which will see the pub divided into two main spaces – the ‘Lounge’ and the ‘Vault’. Both spaces feature brand-new fixtures, fittings, flooring and furniture throughout to give the pub an elevated look and feel.

The ‘Lounge’ offers customers somewhere to socialise with friends and families, whilst the ‘Vault’ hosts a flat-screen television, two pool tables and three dart boards to give visitors the chance to enjoy some sports-based activities.

Outside, the pub hosts a revamped garden area which features brand-new wooden benches, newly planted greenery, and festoon lighting to make for a welcoming atmosphere.

Jayne Bushell, Operator of The Bridge Inn, is excited about the reopening and said: “The pub looks fantastic, and we can’t believe the transformation. “We’re really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community.

“We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and raising donations to get a defibrillator and ‘Control The Bleed’ kit installed. Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Telford.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of The Bridge Inn! The team has worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches ready to open in just a few weeks’ time.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Jayne and Joe, every inch of success for the future in making The Bridge Inn a fantastic hub of the community.”

