Ludlow Food Festival set to be bigger and better than ever

This year’s Ludlow Food Festival on 8th – 10th September is set to be bigger and better than ever, with a host of renowned chefs, tours and tastings.

Ludlow Food Festival is set to welcome thousands of visitors

The festival has partnered with a new headline sponsor that promises to bring something new and exciting to the three-day celebration of the very best food and drink in the Marches region.

The Ludlow Food Festival has just announced more fantastic chefs, talks, demos and tours over the three-day weekend:

– Live fire, BBQ expert and food writer, Genevieve Taylor

– Brewery Tours at the award-winning Ludlow Brewery

– Explore Ludlow and discover the best butchers in the region as part of the Sausage Trail

– Famous fire chef, educator and food writer, Chris T-Bone Chops

– Masterchef The Professionals finalists Louisa Ellis

– Live cider press demonstrations with Ralph’s Cider

– Masterchef The Professionals finalist and head chef at Old Downton Lodge Nick Bennett

– Worcestershire-based food blogger and internet sensation Sarah Rossi aka ‘Taming Twins’

– Adventurer/Chef Mike Keen, fresh back from his solo kayak journey along the coast of Greenland

The hugely popular Fire Stage returns to Ludlow Castle’s Inner Bailey where visitors will be able to enjoy late night street food, live DJ sets and a spectacular Fire Feast – where top fire chefs prepare and serve an epic banquet. Tickets for the Fire Feast have sold out but tickets for the Friday evening in the Inner Bailey of Ludlow Castle are still on sale. At this evening event, visitors can soak up the atmosphere when the rest of the Castle is closed, enjoy street food, the Shropshire Lad (Adam Purnell) Rum Shack and pop-up Round Chapel Bar, DJs and the chance to sit around the Kadai Firebowls.

Also taking place are Slow Food Ludlow Marches workshops, with a delectable programme of quality local slow food producers and feasting in the Castle’s Beacon Rooms. Brand new for 2023 is the festival’s first gala feast extravaganza cooked by The Hungry Guy and introduced by Shane Holland Chair of Slow Food in the UK. Further details and tickets for these events are can be found on the Ludlow Food Festival website.

Tickets are also on sale for a very special event being hosted in partnership with Ludlow Assembly Rooms, In Conversation with Brian Turner. Brian is said to be one of Britain’s most well-known chefs having trained at Simpson’s in the Strand, The Savoy, The Beau Rivage in Lausanne and Claridge’s. Hosted by Katie Johnson of Wots Cooking, this promises to be a fascinating and enjoyable event.

Tickets for the Ludlow Food Festival and further information can be found at foodfestival.co.uk.