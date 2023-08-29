Coveted accolade for Granary’s culinary excellence

An award-winning restaurant at a stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border is celebrating the sweet taste of success after scooping a major accolade for culinary excellence.

Martin Page and Anna Moore celebrate the success

The Granary at Weston Park has been awarded a highly sought-after AA Rosette after impressing the award inspectors. The scheme, established in 1956 and the first of its kind in the UK, is an indication that the restaurant’s food is a cut above its rivals.

Martin Page, General Manager, Food & Beverage at Weston Park, said: “We are over the moon to be awarded an AA Rosette. It is brilliant news, and confirmation that the food we serve is amongst the best in the area.

“The Granary is going from strength to strength. We focus on offering excellent seasonal food in a relaxed atmosphere, using produce grown in our own walled garden and orchards or sourced from trusted artisan suppliers.

“Achieving this award is a testament to the hard work, vision and skill of our head chef Anna Moore and her team. I’m delighted that the inspectors have recognised the efforts of our fabulous team in this way.”

Holders of the one rosette award ‘achieve standards that stand out in their local area. They serve food prepared with care, understanding and skill.’

The restaurant will now be able to proudly display the rosette on its menus and marketing materials and will also receive a commemorative porcelain plate. Only about 10 per cent of restaurants in the UK achieve the standards needed to qualify for an AA Rosette.

Martin added: “This is more great news for the restaurant, after picking up a silver award from the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism & Good Food awards in March. We won’t be resting on our laurels though and will work tirelessly to make sure we maintain these high standards.”

The Granary is open every day for breakfast and lunch, offers dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings and afternoon teas from Wednesday to Saturday. Its Sunday lunches are a huge hit and it also caters for private dining parties and corporate events.