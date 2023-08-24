Historic former Ludlow Inn reinstated to its original use

A small part of a forgotten history has led to a new paint colour that pub owners, Oakman Inns, have chosen for the front of their completely refurbished and extended George Inn on Ludlow’s Castle Street.

Anna Mahey, General Manager of The George Ludlow

One of the carpenters on site discovered a small fragment of old painted wood hidden under a 19th century fascia board. The colour was a deep, heritage maroon, and when he showed it to the Oakman Inns’ team, they immediately asked for it to be The George’s new house colour.

Peter Borg-Neal, the Founder and CEO of Oakman Inns, explained: “Everything we do with our many Listed properties is about maintaining our links with the past, while adding our traditional values and aspirations to their future. That small piece of wood has created a lovely link to The George’s history – and its colour now adorns the front of our beautifully restored pub and is repeated across the new interior.”

The George opens its doors on Friday 25 August at 10am after three months of intense restoration and refurbishment.

Customers can expect a fresh Mediterranean-style menu filled with warming brunch dishes, authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizza, traditional home comforts and Sunday roasts from an open theatre-style kitchen – one of the hallmarks of an Oakman Inn. In addition, the drinks menu will offer a range of hot drinks as well as local ales, chilled draught lagers, cocktails and an extensive wine list.

For those who remember some of the old buildings’ iterations, most recently as a pizza restaurant, The George has much the same footprint in the bar area, providing comfortable seating and dining space for 60 covers. The George has also extended behind the old M&M store, creating room for a light-filled 120-seat restaurant, leading to a delightful terrace with seating for another 30 guests protected from the elements by a retractable roof.

Anna Mahey, The George’s General Manager, is looking forward to the opening: “I’ve lived and worked in the area for the last few years, and I feel so lucky to be opening The George in the heart of historic Ludlow. The town is very special, and it will be a lot of fun, judging by all the goodwill messages we’ve received. We have recruited an outstanding team of people, most of whom live within the town, which is great, and I can’t wait to show everyone what an amazing job our designers have done. I hope everyone likes the changes.”

Anna added: “To give our teams a chance to familiarise themselves with their new workplace, for the first two weeks, we will be open from 9.30am to 11pm and serving lunch from noon to 3pm and dinner from 6pm to 9.30pm. From Monday 4th September, we will open for breakfast from 8am and serving our menus throughout the day until late.”