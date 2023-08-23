20.4 C
Wenlock Spring tastes further success at national awards

Wenlock Spring has made a splash after picking up a trio of awards at a prestigious drinks industry competition.

Matthew Orme, Director, and Stephen Tuck, Sales Manager, with the award
The Shropshire-based business won gold, silver and diploma awards for its range from the British Bottlers’ Institute (BBI).

It received a gold for the taste of its still water, diploma for its sparkling, and silver for the packaging of its canned range.

 Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring Water, said: “We have taken home multiple awards from this annual event previously and are delighted to once again receive such fantastic recognition for Wenlock Spring.

“The awards are a testament to our teams’ continued knowledge and commitment to bottling high quality premium water, sourced responsibly and packaged in an attractive yet environmentally conscious way.

“The BBI awards are a fantastic platform to keep the industry striving towards producing premium products and sustainable packing.”

The BBI judges said: “Once again we received a huge number of high quality drinks in our competition this year, creating a challenging and rewarding event.”

Wenlock Spring Water has built a strong reputation for providing premium quality spring water in the hospitality and specialist retail sectors.

It’s still and sparkling spring water is available in stylish glass PET and cans – with a pack size for every occasion and location.

The second-generation family business is based at Wolverton, near Church Stretton, and its water is sourced from a protected historic spring, dating back to 1086 which is located near the famous Wenlock Edge. 

The water filters naturally through the rock strata – giving it its unique blend of minerals, including calcium and selenium.

