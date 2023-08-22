Tickets selling fast for Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury

Tickets are selling fast for Shropshire Oktoberfest, which will be held in Shrewsbury’s Quarry on October 6th and 7th.

The beer festival from Shropshire Festivals has sold out on the Saturday of the event for the last 2 years. This year the organisers are adding a beer-tasting workshop from award-winning beer writer, Laura Hadland. Laura has been named as one of the top three drinks writers in the UK after being picked as a finalist for the prestigious Guild of Food Writer Awards. The beer aficionado will lead a beer tasting on the Friday evening of the festival, which will feature locally produced ales available at the event.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said she will once again be championing the region’s best breweries, cider makers, drinks producers and distilleries. “As always, there will be no mainstream rubbish at Shropshire Oktoberfest! Instead, you can buy your beers, ciders and spirits directly from the people who make it, soaking in their expertise as well as enjoying quality tipples.”

CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) will be running the Hopportunity Bar with their top picks and unusual choices, which usually include vegan and gluten free options. CAMRA will crown the best beer at the festival ‘Shropshire’s Choice’.

The live music stage hosts local bands performing singalong favourites and Vorsprung Durch Oompah will transport you to the German beer halls.

Friday’s acts feature Touch Too Much, The Almighty Johnsons, Lucas D & The Groove Ghetto, and Ego Friendly. Saturday’s lineup hosts Back to the Border, The Shire-ish Rovers, The Vertigo Band, Vorsprung Durch Oompah, Black Bear Kiss, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Five o’Clock Hero, Fee Fee & the Sentiments, and Skaburst. The stage will be hosted by BBC Radio Shropshire’s Paul Shuttleworth.

On Saturday there will be barrels of laughs to go with the beers in the Comedy Club. Confirmed comedians include stand-up Roger Monkhouse, who is a regular writer on Jimmy Carr’s panel show – 8 Out of 10 Cats, 2017 Britain’s Got Talent Finalist and golden buzzer winner – Daliso Chaponda, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist – Noel James, all-round entertainer Sol Bernstein, winner of ITV’s Show Me The Funny – Patrick Monahan, and Preston’s funny man, Tony Vino, will be MC.

Festival goers can pick their own music in the silent disco tent, sponsored by Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management, and have 5 minutes of fame in Volvo Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke tipi.

Tickets have nearly sold out for the Chrisbeon VIP tent on Saturday, October 7th.

Beth adds, “It’s time to dust off your lederhosen and get ready for real ales, cider, lager, wine, spirits and cocktails in our huge marquees. We promise you all the ingredients for a brilliant day and evening out, with bands performing singalong favourites, fun in the silent disco and karaoke tipi, hilarious comics, and delicious street food. Don’t miss the county’s best party – we’ll see you there!”