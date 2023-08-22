Shropshire brewery launches special beer as part of charitable collaboration

A Shropshire brewery has officially launched a new beer in collaboration with Shrewsbury Town Football Club (STFC) – where 5p from every pint sold is set to be donated to the club’s charitable foundation.

Alex Burrows, Charlie Farman, Gavin Chance, Graham Turner and Milly Wheeler with the new beer

Having been launched at the ‘An Evening with Graham Turner’ event on the 18th August, Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, was delighted to unveil ‘Spirit of ‘79’ — a new beer that nods to the club’s most successful year in history — in which Graham played an instrumental role as manager in leading The Shrews to the Second Division for the first time.

As part of this collaboration, the beer will be sold in cask and bottle throughout The Croud Meadow, as well as in pubs within a five-mile radius of the ground. The beer embodies the rich history of the club and the donations will support the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation (STFC Foundation) in creating opportunities for people to lead healthy and active lifestyles.

- Advertisement -

The new beer is a light and fruity 4.5% golden ale, the perfect accompaniment to the vibrant atmosphere of a home crowd — and even better that it gives the fans an opportunity to support the foundation and contribute to the impressive sense of community that surrounds the club.

The beer was available on draught for the weekend’s clash against Lincoln City and its launch at Graham’s exclusive event was a fittingly nostalgic start — marking 50 years since he started his journey at STFC.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nick Davis, Founder of Hobsons Brewery said: “When the opportunity came along to support Shrewsbury Town FC and their amazing foundation, we instantly knew we wanted to be involved.

“Supporting the community and giving back is so important for Hobsons and to be able to do that through selling an exciting new beer is even better. The ‘79 season is such a huge part of our local history and launching the beer at Graham Turner’s event was the perfect way to kickstart our new partnership.

“We simply couldn’t look past the name ‘Spirit of ‘79’ and we hope the team this year are able to emulate that success and go on to have a great season.”

By offering a range of educational pathways and engaging with participants in the sessions it provides, the STFC Foundation looks to help people realise their potential and achieve their goals. Since 2008, it has invested more than £1.43 million into the Shropshire community, delivering sessions to more than 7,160 unique participants in the process.

Milly Wheeler, head of fundraising and partnerships at STFC, added: “It’s been an exciting process for us to work with Hobsons to create a product that has a positive impact on the community. We’re delighted that Spirit of ‘79 will be available at the Croud Meadow and surrounding pubs! We hope that fans love the design and sentiment as much as we do. Here’s to the start of a longstanding relationship with Hobsons Brewery.”