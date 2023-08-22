Park Street Kitchen starts new chapter with permanent Wellington base

A Caribbean street food business has started an exciting new chapter after moving into a permanent high street unit in Wellington.

Sherlina Samuels, Cllr Lee Carter, business owner Emma Williams and Chloe Samuels at the official Park Street Kitchen opening

Park Street Kitchen has made a name for itself in the bustling Wellington Indoor Market Food Court and has now opened at 9, Market Street

Park Street Kitchen is the only modern Caribbean food outlet in Shropshire and has built up a strong customer base in the market, bringing a good selection of ‘free from foods’ and vegan dishes to a takeaway business in Wellington.

- Advertisement -

It specialises in traditional Jamaican food dishes, stemming from Emma’s family heritage, healthy eat-in and takeaway meals using a variety of fresh quality ingredients and also provides a pre-order, collection and delivery service.

The business has been supported with a start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme which has helped owner Emma Williams take this next step.

Previously Park Street Kitchen benefitted from a start-up trial grant through Pride in Our High Street which gave Emma an opportunity to test her business out in Wellington Market but as it continued to grow she set her sights on a permanent high street unit.

Emma is thrilled with the funding support she has received and is hungry for further success on Market Street.

Emma said: “The food court has been a great home for us but we’ve outgrown the space there and we needed to make this move to grow the business and take it to where we want it to go.

“Having a visible presence on the high street will hopefully help us to increase our footfall and also attract interest from shoppers and visitors to Wellington.”

Park Street Kitchen continues to gain five star reviews on Facebook, Google and TripAdvisor and has strong environmental credentials.

It is a 100% plastic free business, accredited with a ‘Surfers Against Sewage’ award this year and in spring was named as a champion for Wellington town which was granted ‘plastic free status’.

With a background in graphic design, marketing and branding Emma has built up a strong social media presence and is hoping that the move will attract new as well as existing diners.

Emma added: “We are really keen to make this work and want to bring more footfall to our own premises which hopefully can help other businesses nearby too.

“We’re really excited about the move and hope people come and see us and stop off for a bite to eat and experience the food we are offering which is definitely something a bit different and isn’t available elsewhere locally.

“The move wouldn’t have been possible without support from Telford & Wrekin Council and the Pride in Our High Street programme so we’re really grateful for that.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said:

“Park Street Kitchen’s success in Wellington Food Court has demonstrated that people have a strong appetite for this type of food.

“It’s also a fantastic example of how a business which started out on a market stall can quickly grow and become a permanent addition to our high street.

“We’re delighted to have supported Emma with this start-up grant and wish her every success in the town.

“With the additional space and great new location, Park Street Kitchen has an exciting future ahead offering a different type of cuisine to Wellington residents, shoppers and visitors to the town.”