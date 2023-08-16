20.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Global recognition for Shrewsbury-based speciality coffee roaster

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Following success last year in the globally recognised Great Taste Awards, Shrewsbury-based speciality coffee roaster Iron & Fire has again been awarded star status for four of its coffee blends.

Recognised as a stamp of excellence in the food and drink market, all products submitted for judging in the awards are blind tasted by a panel of experts with star ratings given to those products that truly demonstrate something special in terms of quality and taste.  All products entered additionally receive detailed feedback to ensure producers can continuously improve the taste of their products.

This is not the first time that Iron & Fire’s coffees have received this prestigious recognition with stars having been received in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022.  This year, stars were awarded to four distinct coffee blends.

- Advertisement -

Iron & Fire’s ‘Morning Glory’ was one of those.  It’s a blend of two single origin beans roasted to bring out its fullness, distinct citrus flavours and hint of sweetness and is a firm favourite amongst customers to start their day.  The judges commented that it was a real all-day coffee with a lovely smooth finish.

Iron & Fire’s Decaf Blend was also recognised with judges noting its dark, robust flavour, whilst Severn Blend and Brazilian Samba also received the judges seal of approval, receiving one star each. 

Speaking of the awards, Iron & Fire’s founder Kev Burrows said:

“The Great Taste awards are prestigious and important awards because they’re based on taste which, at the end of the day, is what really matters in coffee!  To win four more awards on top of the seven we won last year, endorses that we are doing it right. It also gives confidence to our commercial customers that the coffee they’re selling is one of the best out there, and that they’re giving their customers the best possible coffee experience.  It also adds value to their offering at no extra cost to themselves.

“If any commercial customers want to taste for themselves what sets Iron & Fire apart from the rest, they’re all always welcome to pop into our roastery to meet our experienced and friendly team.  They’re also welcome to give me a call to talk coffee.  Here’s to the brown stuff, cheers!”

Following their success in the Great Taste Awards, Iron & Fire’s Decaf Blend and Brazilian Samba Blend have also been announced as finalists in the coffee category at The Great British Food Awards.  The results will be announced in October.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP