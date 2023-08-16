Global recognition for Shrewsbury-based speciality coffee roaster

Following success last year in the globally recognised Great Taste Awards, Shrewsbury-based speciality coffee roaster Iron & Fire has again been awarded star status for four of its coffee blends.

Recognised as a stamp of excellence in the food and drink market, all products submitted for judging in the awards are blind tasted by a panel of experts with star ratings given to those products that truly demonstrate something special in terms of quality and taste. All products entered additionally receive detailed feedback to ensure producers can continuously improve the taste of their products.

This is not the first time that Iron & Fire’s coffees have received this prestigious recognition with stars having been received in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. This year, stars were awarded to four distinct coffee blends.

Iron & Fire’s ‘Morning Glory’ was one of those. It’s a blend of two single origin beans roasted to bring out its fullness, distinct citrus flavours and hint of sweetness and is a firm favourite amongst customers to start their day. The judges commented that it was a real all-day coffee with a lovely smooth finish.

Iron & Fire’s Decaf Blend was also recognised with judges noting its dark, robust flavour, whilst Severn Blend and Brazilian Samba also received the judges seal of approval, receiving one star each.

Speaking of the awards, Iron & Fire’s founder Kev Burrows said:

“The Great Taste awards are prestigious and important awards because they’re based on taste which, at the end of the day, is what really matters in coffee! To win four more awards on top of the seven we won last year, endorses that we are doing it right. It also gives confidence to our commercial customers that the coffee they’re selling is one of the best out there, and that they’re giving their customers the best possible coffee experience. It also adds value to their offering at no extra cost to themselves.

“If any commercial customers want to taste for themselves what sets Iron & Fire apart from the rest, they’re all always welcome to pop into our roastery to meet our experienced and friendly team. They’re also welcome to give me a call to talk coffee. Here’s to the brown stuff, cheers!”

Following their success in the Great Taste Awards, Iron & Fire’s Decaf Blend and Brazilian Samba Blend have also been announced as finalists in the coffee category at The Great British Food Awards. The results will be announced in October.