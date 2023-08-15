The Beefy Boys continue TV streak on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen

Burger innovators, The Beefy Boys, who have a restaurant in Shrewsbury are set to conquer yet another TV milestone this Saturday.

The Beefy Boys are set to star on TV once again

After their recent appearance on BBC Two’s The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge, the local culinary heroes are set to shine once more, with an appearance on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen to celebrate National Burger Day. The programme will air at 10am on Saturday 19th August.

Founded in 2011 by four Herefordshire schoolfriends with an unwavering passion for local ingredients and a love of American-style burgers and BBQ, The Beefy Boys have enjoyed a remarkable 2023 so far. In February they celebrated a double victory at the 2023 National Burger Awards, including ‘Best Burger’ and ‘Best Burger Chef, which was shortly followed by the opening of their third restaurant, in Cheltenham.

Their journey continues as The Beefy Boys step into the spotlight again, this time on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, alongside chef and presenter, Matt Tebbutt. Following their recent appearance on The Hidden World of Hospitality in which their entrepreneurship and commitment to quality was praised by Tom Kerridge, this forthcoming showcase on Saturday Kitchen is another testament to The Beefy Boy’s growing influence in the culinary world.

The show will see founding member and winner of the ‘Best Burger Chef’ award, Anthony ‘Murf’ Murphy, cook up a storm alongside fellow chefs and celebrity guests. He will be recreating the very burger that won them the ‘Best Burger’ accolade – the Oklahoma Boy Animal Style – which comprises aged Herefordshire beef, two mustard-fried onion smashed patties, and double American cheese.

“It’s such an honour to be asked to go on Saturday Kitchen. It’s a British institution, and something that I’ve watched on telly for years, so to get the opportunity to go on there and show everybody what The Beefy Boys is all about is awesome” said Murf.