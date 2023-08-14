The Shropshire Distillery Pinpoints Cocktail Trend

Ellesmere’s small-batch distillery has identified a growing trend with cocktails in the local drinks sector. The popularity of cocktail drinking has prompted them to start holding cocktail masterclasses at their distillery event space.

Gareth and Emma Glynn owners of The Shropshire Distillery

The 2 hour cocktail masterclass includes a welcome drink, a talk on cocktails, a workstation briefing, and demonstrations. The distillers are on hand to offer guidance, while the pupils create and mix three different cocktails at their own workstations, which can be consumed at their leisure. The masterclasses run on selected Saturdays and can be booked via the website, or purchased as a gift voucher.

Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female distillers, said, “Now we have expanded into producing liqueurs and our Spring Vodka, the number of cocktails we can create using our award-winning small batch spirits has grown.

“Cocktails have been a definite trend in 2023, so expanding our experiences to include a cocktail masterclass was a natural progression. We’re happy to report they have been a great success so far, attracting a new customer base to the distillery.

“Our ethos with cocktails is to keep them uncomplicated and faff free so that they can be easily recreated at home, but still impressive enough to wow your friends and family. We want our customers to go home inspired to get creative with mixology!

“It’s great to see how much fun our visitors have at our masterclasses, gin school, and gin-tasting sessions. We like to create a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, where quality Shropshire spirits can be enjoyed.”

The distillery has had a successful year so far, being named as a finalist for Brewery/Distillery of the Year at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards 2023 and scooping the award for ‘Best Small Business’ at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards in June.