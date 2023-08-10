LYFBAR enter UberEats regional finals

LYFBAR healthy food eatery in Lawley has been voted into the regional finals in the 2023 Uber Eats ‘Restaurant of the Year’ prestigious awards.

Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson, the business brains behind the successful healthy eating brand

To put the entrepreneurial Shropshire business in the winning seat, Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson, the business brains behind the successful healthy eating brand, are calling for customers to vote for LYFBAR at UberEatsAwards.com before August 19th.

Bethany, who started her business journey as a mentee on the Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) AYSTOR programme said: “We are so bowled over. It really is so heart-warming to be recognised for all of our time and energy invested into making LYFBAR the brand it is, and it would be our dream to win this incredible award. A huge thank you to everyone who has voted so far and please help us put Shropshire on the fresh food culinary map!”

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) and members of its Asystor programme were delighted to hear the news, hotfoot after the dynamic duo were crowned Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the recent West Midlands FSB Awards.

Business partners Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson, who launched their healthy food eatery LYFBAR in Lawley over four years ago, offer nutritious food options to support a balanced lifestyle.

The winner of the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year award will receive £100,000 to invest in their business and all finalists will be invited to a judging day on October 4th in London followed by an awards reception the following day.

This year, Uber Eats UK General Manager Matthew Price will be joined by Prue Leith, Monica Galetti, Lorraine Copes, Seema Pankhania and Mark Lewis on the judging panel.