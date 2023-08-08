Headline sponsor named for Ginger and Spice Festival’s Food Theatre

Multi-award-winning independent estate agents, James Du Pavey, are named as headline sponsors of the ‘James Du Pavey Festival Food Theatre’ at this year’s 7th annual Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.

Ryan Kennedy with James Du Pavey

The Food Theatre which will be a star attraction at this year’s festival, will be located under the stone portico Buttercross on Cheshire Street, in the centre of Market Drayton, and will showcase top, local and regional chefs demonstrating between 10am and 4.30pm on Saturday 30th September 2023.

The supporting sponsor of the James Du Pavey Food Theatre is the Shire Collection who are also based in Shropshire and own the Buttercross Bistro in Market Drayton.

For the second year, the James Du Pavey Food Theatre, will be hosted by Shropshire based podcaster, Charlotte Foster, whose background in podcasts and radio (BBC and local commercials stations) will bring a wealth of presenting experience to the role. The chefs demonstrating will be assisted by talented home economist and recipe developer, Jill Weatherburn, and a team of volunteers.

The Chef lineup includes Jill Weatherburn herself, Chef Liam James Tinsley of the Buttercross (Shire collection); Chef Chris Burt of the Shire Collection; Chef James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire; Chef and Master Baker Michel Nijsten of The Inn Baschurch and British Bread Company; Dan Smith the Pastry Box Shropshire; Scott Shepley demonstrating how to butcher a joint from Shepley’s Butchers with their local meat and Petit Pates de Pezenas (France).

Shropshire Live presenter Ryan Kennedy with Chef Liam James Tinsley of the Buttercross (Shire collection)

The James Du Pavey Food Theatre will be free of charge to attend and located under the 19th century stone portico Buttercross on Cheshire Street.

Commenting on the sponsorship, James Du Pavey, said: “We are so excited to be sponsoring this fantastic festival again this year and can’t wait to see the wonderful dishes created in the Food Theatre. The Ginger and Spice Festival is a fabulous day out for all of the family and we are honoured to be a part of it!”

Liam James Tinsley, Headchef at the Buttercross Bistro in Market Drayton said: “The Shire Collection are delighted to be the supporting sponsor of the James Du Pavey Food Theatre at this year’s Ginger & Spice Festival. As head chef of the Buttercross Bistro, (part of the Shire Collection), I will be showcasing my signature dishes from our fantastic new menu that we have just launched at a cookery demonstration in the Food Theatre on the day. I can’t wait to show the festival goers what’s on offer at our amazing bistro café in the heart of the town.”

Festival Director, Julia Roberts, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have the continued support of James Du Pavey as headline sponsor of the James Du Pavey Food Theatre again in 2023.

“With James Du Pavey’s generous support and unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, we’ve been able to host this popular, live and interactive food theatre again including a fantastic line-up of top regional chefs. As ever, James’s Eccleshall branch team will be at the event to showcase their outstanding commitment to the local area of Market Drayton.”

The team at James Du Pavey Eccleshall, led by branch manager, Lee Davies, will be present on the day to meet festival goers and assist with the festival food theatre.

The Ginger and Spice Festival 2023

A Taste of Autumn – Thursday 28th September, 11.30am to 3pm

Join Head Gardener, and Hotel owner, John Cushing, for a guided Garden Tour exploring the award-winning once acre kitchen garden and its bountiful, autumn produce followed by a seasonally inspired tasting menu. This is a ticketed event.

Ceilidh with the Tern Valley Tinkers

Friday 29th September 2023, 7.30pm to 11pm – ticketed

Ceilidh with the Tern Valley Tinkers including a buffet supper at Adderley Parish Hall hosted by the Market Drayton Twinning Association. Timings and tickets will be available soon.

Shropshire Live are media partner at this year’s Ginger & Spice Festival.

Saturday 30th September 2023

Spicy Artisan Street Market – FREE of Charge

Visitors can enjoy a FREE spicy street market on Cheshire Street (in the centre of town) including a range of local, artisan producers and street food, many with a ginger and spicy twist! This will take place from 9.30am to 4.30pm. There will be delicious hot street food and drinks plus a bar. There will also be activities for children including gingerbread decorating, gingerbread clay crafts, and more.

Crafting Court on Cheshire Street – FREE OF CHARGE

– Gingerbread decorating with the Original Biscuit Bakers

– Activity at the Market Drayton Library tba

– Clay gingerbread moulding crafts

– Face painting

Live Street Music

There will be live street musicians near the food court throughout the day including Longlands School Choir, Lilly Boughey, Alisdair Mckenzie, Art Brasil Samba Drumming Band, Market Drayton Rock Choir, and more to be announced.

Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Town Trail – Free of Charge

For families, there will be a self-guided heritage trail and quiz including visiting buildings and places of historical significance (church, museum, etc). It also includes a contest in the town’s shop/business windows where families can pick the ‘best dressed Gingerbread character’, decorated by the local businesses and community to the theme “Characters from Books”. On Friday 29th September the town Mayor and a children’s author/illustrator will also pick their favourite character/window display. Prizes will be awarded to the winners after the festival.

Floating Market – FREE of Charge

For the third time at the Ginger & Spice Festival, The Roving Canal Traders will beexhibiting their wares on a Floating Market on the Shropshire Union Canal between bridge 63 and Bridge 64 opposite Ladybird Mooring (Market Drayton) between 10am and 5pm. The floating market also is open on Sunday 1st October at the same times.

Fodder and Tipple Trail – TICKETED

Meander through the streets of Market Drayton and out into the Shropshire countryside – including the Shropshire Union canal – on the Fodder and Tipple Tasting Trail. This ticketed event, which takes in the floating market, will include local tasting courses & refreshers at several stop offs along the route. More information to be announced soon via their What’s On page.

Festival – general information

The Ginger and Spice Festival, which is now in its seventh year, is an annual celebration which takes place during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and

historical links of gingerbread to the town of Market Drayton. It also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest & significance in and around the rural market town.

The festival aims to reconnect the community of Market Drayton to their unique culinary heritage through an eclectic mix of fun and educational festival fringe events celebrating the cultural assets and heritage of the town.

Shropshire Live are media partner for this year’s Ginger & Spice Festival and will be broadcasting live from the festival on Saturday 30th September.

For further information about the Ginger and Spice Festival, please visit the website:- www.gingerandspicefestival.co.uk.