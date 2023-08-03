Great Taste Award win for Three Tuns Brewery

Shropshire-based Three Tuns Brewery has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized 3-star Great Taste Award for its Stout.

Stout is one of six ales from the Three Tuns Brewery core collection of real ales

14,195 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and the Three Tuns Brewery Stout ale was dubbed a “really exceptional beer” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

Of the 14,000+ entries, just 248 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star Award.

- Advertisement -

Described by judges as “A lovely rich Stout which is both ethereal and rich delivering a voluptuous mouthfeel without feeling like a thick or heavy drink. The sweet nuttiness that comes through in the malt is well-developed, complex and lingering, but is balanced perfectly by the bitter backbone keeping everything in line” the traditional Stout was a big hit.

Joshua Ferris from the Three Tuns Brewery comments: “We are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste 3-star badge of honour to our Stout. Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us and the whole team is thrilled with the result.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.

All products in the line-up for judging are blind tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 109 different countries across the world.