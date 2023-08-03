Bridge Cheese scoops six awards at the International Cheese Awards 2023

A Shropshire company supplying cheese and dairy products to the food manufacturing, wholesale and food service sectors has been awarded six trophies at this year’s International Cheese Awards 2023 – the Oscars of the dairy industry.

Monica Chauhan, Bridge Cheese’s Commercial Manager

Telford-based Bridge Cheese won three gold awards, two silvers and one bronze at the renowned annual awards, which champion world class producers of cheese and dairy products. Every year, more than 5,000 entries are received by organisers.

Bridge Cheese took the top two awards in both the grated cheese (non-UK cheese) and processed cheese sticks/strings/ropes categories, as well as a gold award for its mild white cheddar, a silver for its garlic and chives ropes and a bronze for its mature white cheddar.

This is the first time Bridge Cheese has entered the annual industry awards, and commercial manager Monica Chauhan was delighted to win so many accolades.

Monica said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be presented with six awards at our first International Cheese Awards. We’ve attended the trade fair for a number of years, but this is the first time we’ve taken the plunge and entered the awards and we couldn’t be happier.

“The quality and consistency of our product is something we are really proud of, so for a panel of judges to validate that is an amazing feeling. We are also really chuffed to have both the gold and silver awards for our cheese ropes, as these are bespoke products we’ve developed specifically for our pizza customers – both in the food manufacturing and food service sectors.

“We’re especially pleased about the awards for products we source on behalf of our customers – we work hard to make sure they benefit through our supply chain and the flexibility it offers.”

Bridge Cheese offers customers a vast range including cheddars, hard cheeses and mozzarella products as well as bespoke cheese and dairy solutions, all available in a selection of formats.

The company has recently expanded its premises in Telford with an extra line and additional warehouse space to accommodate its rapidly growing customer base and implemented a new three-year digital strategy which started with the launch of a new, more user-friendly website earlier this year.