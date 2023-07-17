Shropshire brewery marks 30th anniversary with CAMRA award win

An independent Shropshire brewery capped off its 30th anniversary birthday bash with being officially named Telford & East Shropshire’s ‘Brewery of the Year’.

The party took place at Hobsons’ Newhouse Farm site

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, recently threw a party for the ages at its Newhouse Farm site, where its loyal customers and wider community celebrated the three-decade-old business being crowned CAMRA’s regional ‘Brewery of the Year’.

Coming out on top against competition from Much Wenlock to Market Drayton, the award win was the cherry on top of the cake for the community-driven brewery and its hardworking team – who have been creating award-winning beers since 1993.

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is an independent, voluntary organisation supporting and celebrating the very best of real ale across the UK – making it a significant and proud moment for the Hobsons brewing community.

A giant certificate was officially presented to the brewery in front of its trade customers, suppliers and close friends during a more intimate affair on the first of the two-day birthday extravaganza, which included food from Wild Street Kitchen and music by the Sea Shanty Singers and aptly named band, The Old Pricklies.

The following day saw guests from Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire descend on the brewery to toast to its past, present and future, enjoying food from The Pizza Girls and drinks from Oldfields Cider, Penrhos Spirits and Hundred House Coffee. While live music from BC All Ska’s and acoustic guitarist and singer, Aaron Booton, kept the celebrations going into the early evening, before guests were invited to continue the party at pubs across Cleobury Mortimer.

In addition to the prestigious award win, which Hobsons has claimed all 7 times it has been held, the event also featured lots of great beer – including Hobsons’ very own ‘Dirty Gertie’ IPA, brewed specifically to mark the milestone celebration.

Speaking on the award win and birthday party, Hobsons founder Nick Davis, said: “The event was a huge success and a great way to mark three decades of business with the people that have played a key role in helping us get there. From beer enthusiasts to our friends from the local community, we all made the most of the weather and raised a glass or two to the journey we’ve been on and where we’re still yet to go. The party may be over, but our unwavering dedication to producing exceptional beers will endure.”

He continued: “To be officially announced as ‘Brewery of the Year’ by CAMRA at our 30th anniversary celebrations was very special not just to myself, but the whole Hobsons team. It typifies the journey we’ve been on, and our commitment to championing the real ale community.”