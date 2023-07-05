Shropshire food trail hailed a success by local producers

A new food trail putting Shropshire’s good food firmly on the map has been hailed a huge success by food producers taking part.

Tish Dockerty of Apple Teme supporting the Shropshire Good Food Trail

The Shropshire Good Food Trail comes to an end this weekend at the Oswestry Food and Drink Festival after attracting support from more than 50 producers and venues.

The event centres on a food trail map and guide featuring Shropshire venues that grow, make, sell or serve the county’s most sustainably produced food.

It was launched at Shrewsbury Food and Drink Festival and since then those taking part have been offering discounts and special offers to visitors using the map and guide.

The food trail route starts in Shrewsbury and winds around the county taking in outlets and venues in Oswestry, Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Ellesmere, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Telford and Shifnal as well as many villages in between.

Tish Dockerty of Ludlow apple juice seller Apple Teme said that being on the food trail map helped people see the variety of food produced across the county.

“The trail also features Ludlow Local Produce Market and is helping highlight the role of the markets in offering fresh, local and seasonal produce,” she said.

Ben Wilson of Oswestry community kitchen OsNosh said that being included on the food trail had allowed the team to reach out to more people and tell them about the work of OsNosh.

“Being part of the food trail and the Shropshire Good Food Partnership has also helped us contact new producers who have joined us in our mission to bring the community together in all aspects of the food cycle,” he said.

The creation of the trail has been supported with funding from the Sustainable Food Places organisation and the Co-Op Foundation.

Free copies of the map and guide are available at all the venues taking part or online.

The Shropshire Good Food Trail initiative will be followed by the Shropshire Love Nature Festival which is also organised by the Shropshire Good Food Partnership. The month long series of events will run from July 22 to August 6.

The Shropshire Good Food Partnership is a community interest company that brings people together to create a food system that is good for people, place and planet.