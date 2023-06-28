Thalio at The Falcon Hotel Celebrates Two Years of Success

Bridgnorth’s renowned restaurant, Thalio, located within The Falcon Hotel, is gearing up to commemorate its second anniversary this weekend.

The Falcon is located in the heart of Bridgnorth

The Asian street food concept, introduced by Mo Rahman and his dedicated team, has thrived since its establishment, even amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic.



Following the summer of 2021, Thalio collaborated with The Falcon Hotel to bring an authentic street food experience to Bridgnorth. Alongside the introduction of Thalio, The Falcon crafted an enticing selection of over 40 cocktails, in addition to local beer, wine, and spirits, complementing the street food menu with flavorsome combinations sourced from Shropshire suppliers.

‘So much love and support’

Mo Rahman, the founder of Thalio, commented: “It has been one of the most challenging couple of years I’ve known for the Industry, coming out of the pandemic with uncertainty and caution, yet the local residents and visitors to Bridgnorth have showered us with so much love and Support, taking us to the number 1 spot on TripAdvisor and nominating us for numerous awards, including our second year at the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards in two weeks’ time.



“We are so grateful and I am brimming with pride for what the teams have achieved, we have loved every minute of this exciting journey so far, with special events, celebrations and making so many new friends, here’s to many more!”

Operating within The Falcon Hotel’s 80-seat restaurant, Thalio welcomes guests from Tuesdays to Sundays, commencing at 5 pm. Additionally, the highly anticipated takeaway service, ‘Thali Go,’ is now available for online ordering through their website.

Thalio, Asian Street Food, restuarant is located inside The Falcon

Exciting time for The Falcon Hotel

“It has been an incredibly exciting time for The Falcon Hotel, working with such an experienced, passionate, community focussed team, reinvigorating the food offering here for all of our guests. Since the pandemic, we have been working hard with Mo and the Thalio team to create a comfortable and welcoming environment with friendly faces complimenting the amazing Food & creative Drink selection.



“Both teams have integrated incredibly well and are excited to develop the offering here further with special events and new menus. Alongside this exciting future for Thalio, we continue to invest in the hotel and our teams, adding further accommodation units, hosting regular ‘team away days’ and creating the stunning outside ‘secret Terrace area’ which is in full swing as we come into the Summer months with resident DJs regularly playing laidback tunes outside” commented Jonathan Hawkins, Hotel Operations Manager at The Falcon Hotel.

Midlands Food, Drink & Hospitality Awards

The teams are heading to a glittering ceremony in Birmingham for the Midlands Food, Drink & Hospitality Awards again this year on the 10 July, after being shortlisted for a total of 3 awards between them thanks to nominations from guests.