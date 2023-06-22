Shropshire Vineyard scoops two awards at prestigious National Competition

It’s English Wine Week and Shropshire business Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating after winning two awards in this year’s UK wine industry national competition.

Vineyard Owner Russell Cook with the award winning wines

Kerry Vale Vineyard, just outside Montgomery are delighted to be celebrating having won two awards for their wines at the WIneGB prestigious National Competition. The vineyard won a Silver Award for their ‘Shropshire Lady’ Dry white wine and a Bronze Awards for their ‘KVV Sparkling English White’ wine.

The WineGB Awards is the national competition for the English and Welsh wine industry. The aim and purpose of the Awards is to send out a powerful message of the quality, consistency and variety of our wines. This years competition saw 346 wines entered – the highest number ever of entriesandfrom all over England and Wales. All the wines are tasted blind and this year were judged at Exton Park Vineyard, Hampshire from 5th to 8th June by judges Susie Barrie MW, Oz Clarke OBE, Rebecca Palmer, Luke Harbor, Simon Field MW, Nik Darlington, Matt Hodgson, and Imogen Bowen-Davies.

Susan Barry Master of Wines commented “We were absolutely thrilled with the quality of the whole range of wines that we tasted this year. We consistently see great sparkling wines and they only get better. What is great to see though is the evolution of the other categories, especially amongst the still wines, and the quality we are seeing really shows such enormous potential for the future. We also had more wines entering the innovation category this year which is fantastic. What’s also terrific is that the wins come not only from the largest producers but also some of the smallest, and from long established wineries to newcomers. Huge congratulations to all the medal winners”

Vineyard Owner Russell Cook commented “We are thrilled to have won two awards, it makes all the hard work we do maintaining the vines worthwhile.”