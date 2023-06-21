Planet Doughnut searches for the nation’s biggest doughnut lover

Move over Homer Simpson – if you have a love for all things doughnut, you may be the perfect candidate for what Planet Doughnut is calling the ‘best job in Britain’.

Planet Doughnut

The artisan doughnut maker, which has stores across the Midlands and the North West as well as offering nationwide delivery, is searching for the nation’s biggest doughnut fan, who could be in with a chance of becoming an official taster for the brand.

Launched six years ago from founder Duncan McGregor’s family garage in Shrewsbury, Planet Doughnut is well known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations with an ever-changing menu of over 100 varieties.

- Advertisement -

And, as the man behind the much loved sweet creations that have put Planet Doughnut on the map, Duncan says that feedback from customers is one of the biggest drivers behind the brand’s research and development process.

“We’re passionate about coming up with unique flavour combinations to make sure that what we’re offering is not only new and exciting but that our menu reflects what our customers really want to see in our stores, and that starts with customer feedback,” he said.

“And that’s why we’re after someone with a sophisticated palette to help us take our doughnuts to the next level and even help us come up with some new ones.”

Doughnut aficionados are asked to fill in a short application form on the Planet Doughnut website, sharing why they’d be the ideal person for the job.

The chosen Planet Doughnut fan will receive a free box of the bakery’s latest creations every month for 6 months. All they’ll need to do is share their tasting notes with the team.

And, as well as being one of the first people to try the newest flavours before they reach the bakery shelves, you can also get involved with helping to decide on a quirky name for them.

“So if you fancy yourself as a bit of a doughnut connoisseur and think you could give Homer Simpson a run for his money, we want to hear from you!” Duncan said.

To apply to be a Planet Doughnut taster, visit planetdoughnut.co.uk/doughnut-taster-form/.

The closing date for applications is Monday 31st July.