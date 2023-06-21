Independent Shropshire brewery set to host milestone birthday party

An independent Shropshire brewery is inviting beer enthusiasts to ‘party like it’s 1993’ as it prepares to host a milestone birthday bash to mark three decades of operation — with tickets still available to the event that will feature live music, local food and, of course, great beer.

The team at Hobsons Brewery are getting ready to celebrate

Turning 30 years old this year, Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, is throwing a ‘birthday bash’, which will bring its customers and wider community together for an evening of collective celebration – raising a glass to the past, present and future.

The party will take place on the 1st July and those in attendance can look forward to a lively atmosphere with the opportunity to mix with fellow beer enthusiasts and meet the Hobsons team — who have been diligently brewing award-winning beers since 1993.

From midday to 9pm, guests can enjoy Hobsons’ best brews and Oldfields Cider from the Brewery Taproom Bar and its airstream bar Sylvia, while food will be provided by The Pizza Girls and Mukaase Afro-Caribbean Cuisine. Local produce stalls including Shropshire Salumi, Broad Bean Deli, Wyre Pie Company, Norton Woodworking, and Mad Dog Horseshoes will also be in attendance.

In addition, Penrhos Spirits and its horsebox gin bar and Sherbet Events’ ice-cream bike will look to keep guests refreshed on what Hobsons hope to be a warm day. Known for serving the best quality coffee, pastries and a famous Nitro ‘Spro Martini!, Hundred House Coffee will also be attending with its coffee caravan.

There will also be a lively game of bingo, a Dirty Gertie Treasure Map, and live music from an array of acts including Aaron Booton, an acoustic guitarist and singer, and The Old Pricklies. The band offers a mix of rock, folk and blues, and includes Hobsons’ very own, Tim, as a member.

The brewery kicked off its 30th anniversary celebrations in April with the launch of ‘Dirty Gertie’, a 5.5% IPA made with British Target and Harlequin® hops that plays on the classic bingo call for the number 30, in light of its business milestone.

Commenting on the birthday bash, founder Nick Davis, said: “We are all really excited for our celebration on the 1st July and if the English weather is favourable, we anticipate a sun-soaked day of drinking great beer. This event is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers, partners and the entire community – who have supported us throughout this incredible journey over the last 30 years. Tickets for the event are still available and we invite everyone to join us for a day of celebration, toasting to the past and raising a glass to the future of Hobsons Brewery.”

Hobsons was founded by Nick and his Dad Jim in 1993. Since then, the brewery has become renowned for its commitment to traditional brewing methods, use of locally sourced ingredients, and unwavering dedication to producing exceptional beers.

Nick continued: “We are so grateful for those who enjoy our beer and recognise the passion behind our craft. Their feedback, enthusiasm, and continued loyalty have always fueled us to keep doing what we do and to diversify our offering. Here’s to the next three decades!”

Tickets to the 30th Birthday Bash event are available at https://www.hobsons30thbirthday.rsvpify.com