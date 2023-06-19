Shrewsbury Food Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this weekend

Marquees and tipis are going up in preparation for Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend.

The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, on the 24th and 25th June, by filling the Quarry with 200 food, drink, home and garden stalls, street food trucks, bars, chef stages, cookery schools, live music stages, a field to fork area, and free kids’ activities.

“We champion the very best local, independent producers and businesses, including street food sellers, top chefs, and local brewers, serving up the finest food and drink that will have your taste buds jumping for joy,” said Beth Heath, Director of Fun.

“Shrewsbury Food Festival is a day out for everyone – foodies, families, and fun seekers. We’ve created a dedicated area for kids where everything is free to try, including circus skills in the big top and a 400ft obstacle course – leaving the rest of the site a haven for grown-up festival fun! You can shop ‘til you drop in the home and gardens area, enjoy live music on the hill, watch chef demonstrations, follow cook alongs, and peruse all the amazing food and drink stands.”

Top chefs will lead sessions at The Shropshire Distillery Talks and Demonstrations Stage and the Shire Collection’s Chef School, including Jean-Christophe Novelli, Chris Burt, Stuart Collins, Rob Gibson, Anna Christoforou, Suki Pantal, James Sherwin, Carla Ernst, and Ben Hall. For the first time, Laura Hadland will be leading a beer tasting, and TikTok baker, the Caketoonist, whose videos have been watched over 40 million times, will be leading a demo.

Kids can learn about the food sector and meet Highland Cattle and Saddleback Pigs in the Field to Fork area, and they will get hands on at the Kids Cookery School.

Bursaries have been awarded to selected fledgling businesses to exhibit at the event. One of the places has been taken by Hammonds, a sustainable Shropshire muesli brand.

Chef Stage sponsors, The Shropshire Distillery, will be revealing a new apple and cherry liqueur that is currently in development. It will be available to sample at their gin and cocktail bar.

Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre has come on board as a sponsor to produce scratch cards to encourage visitors into the town centre. They will be available in the shopping centre and at the festival, featuring prizes from The Darwin’s businesses and discounts to Shropshire Festivals’ events.

Local bands will be playing on the Start Tech live music stage all weekend. Saturday’s lineup includes Longden Calling, Hot Rox and Fee Fee & The Sentiments. On Sunday acts include Chasing August, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, and Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto. There will be also be family entertainment from Get Your Wigle On at the bandstand.