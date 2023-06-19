New owner sought for popular Wellington restaurant

A renowned and successful destination restaurant at the heart of Wellington is up for sale as a going concern.

Karen Lee, middle, with two members of staff outside The Walnut in Market Square in Wellington which is now up for sale.

Karen Lee, the owner of The Walnut in Market Square, wants to spend more time with her family and said “whilst it’s a very emotional decision, the time is right for someone new to take it on”.

She hopes it will give the new owners the opportunity to shine with their own unique offering while keeping the current base of loyal and regular customers without any need for a closure period.

The Walnut Wellington

The Walnut first opened on Tan Bank in 2019, before moving to the centre of Wellington two years ago. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner; cocktails and a popular bottomless brunch. It’s currently open every day except Wednesdays and Sundays, leaving scope for growth. The underutilised first floor has a beautiful light and airy room overlooking the town square which has lent itself to a number of private functions such as wedding receptions, baby showers and local business meetings.

Karen is an avid supporter of Wellington and said it was an exciting time to run a business in the town, especially as Telford & Wrekin Council announced an added investment of nearly £10 million into Wellington earlier this year.

Current owner, Karen Lee, said: “I opened The Walnut to bring top quality food and customer service to the heart of Wellington and give people a reason to come into the town. Since I moved the business into Market Square, other businesses have followed and grasped the opportunity which is right here in Wellington due in part to the exceptional support from Telford and Wrekin council.”

“I love the restaurant”

“Anyone who knows me will know I love the restaurant and everything it offers. We have supported people through the pandemic, bereavement, illness and loneliness. Many of our regulars have an emotional attachment to The Walnut and the team and I have always made it a priority that everyone is welcomed accordingly,” Karen said

“I would like to pay tribute to my team – they are exceptional people who make The Walnut what it is and I am super proud of them all. They work so hard and most have started without any experience of a working environment and will all go on to great things in their chosen profession.

“It is heart wrenching to announce this but sometimes family and health has to come first. I would like to thank every customer who has ever walked through the door – you are all amazeballs! I will be here until the new owners come on board and I look forward to supporting them wholeheartedly.”

Foodie movement

Local councillor and passionate supporter, Cllr Anthony Lowe said: “The Walnut earned its place as the town’s foremost fine dining destination and has become known for its innovative collaborations with guest chefs, local producers, kitchen takeovers, tasting evenings and even fashions shows.

“The Walnut has been at the centre of the foodie movement which has seen Wellington build a reputation as the destination for every imaginable cuisine, with the opening of the market’s food quarter and many new eateries in the town. It has been the place we have chosen for all our special occasions and we very much look forward to seeing how the restaurant evolves, as well as what Karen will bring to the town in the future.”



Email Kirsty@jandpr.com to register your interest in the business and for more information.