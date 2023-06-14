Popular Shrewsbury local serves up brand-new look

The Red Lion in Shrewsbury welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive three week refurbishment.

The Red Lion at Battlefield in Shrewsbury

Boasting a brighter, more modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings, an improved dining area, and an outside decked area have given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

- Advertisement -

Along with the new look, Sizzling Red Lion has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes including The Goodfella Burger, Blackened Salmon, Smoke House Platter, and T Bone Steak.

The new interior of the Red Lion

The pub also has a brand new and extensive cocktail selection. Plus, an extensive cocktail selection including classics such as frozen daiquiris, frozen margarita as well as a variety of fishbowls and spritzers.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Sean O’Donovan said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Red Lion’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle it’s always had.”

General manager, Sean O’Donovan with members of the team at the Red Lion

The pub also hosts a popular quiz every Thursday evening with live entertainment on the last Saturday of the month. There is also a veteran’s breakfast held twice a month in conjunction with the charity We Are Veterans.