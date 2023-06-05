New Domino’s store to open in Lawley with 1,000 pizza giveaway

13.4 C
Taste
By Shropshire Live

Domino’s is giving away up to 1,000 free pizzas to celebrate the opening of its 250th store in Lawley, Telford.

The new Domino’s store will open at Lawley Square in Telford

The new store, which is set to open on Monday 19th June in Lawley Square, has also unveiled 250 limited edition gold coins to celebrate the milestone.

Ahead of the opening, the store will be delivering golden tickets through the doors of lucky Telford residents, as well as handing out tickets around the town.

Each golden ticket will be redeemable for a two topping medium sized pizza on opening day, Monday 19th June between 11am and 4pm, which can be collected from the new Telford Lawley store.

To celebrate this mega millstone, the first 250 customers through the door will also receive a limited-edition gold coin, embossed with the Domino’s logo.

The store, which will be branded in gold, will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony where the local community are invited to come and meet the new store team and other special guests, including long standing charity Partner Teenage Cancer Trust and Domino’s interim CEO, Elias Diaz.

Franchise partner, Ricky Kandola, Operations Director of SK Group, said:

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating our 250th store opening – it’s an extremely proud moment for the group. It’s great to also celebrate this milestone in Telford, as we employ over 80 team members locally and have been serving our handcrafted pizza in Telford for over 16 years. Opening day is set to be a great event and I hope all our golden ticket holders enjoy their free pizza on us.”

The store will be open seven days a week from 11am – 2am from Sunday to Thursday and 11am – 3am on Friday and Saturday (closed for collection from 11pm).

