Independent Shropshire brewery welcomes new head brewer

An award-winning independent brewery in Shropshire has welcomed a new head brewer to its ranks – who brings a breadth of industry experience that will see him create mouth-watering new flavours as he helps the brewery hop to new heights.

Tino Draghi, Head Brewer at Hobsons Brewery

Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer has welcomed Tino Draghi as its new head brewer. Originally from Argentina, Tino has more than 10 years of experience in the industry — having worked for notable brands such as BrewDog and Twickenham Ales.

In his new role, Tino will oversee production, including recipe development, brewing, and quality control. He will work closely with his talented team of brewers to ensure that each beer produced meets the same high standards upon which Hobsons has built its reputation for the past three decades.

- Advertisement -

Having spent time diligently mastering his craft in countries such as Brazil, Panama and Bolivia, his passion for traditional brewing now sees him rooted in the Shropshire countryside — working with high-quality local ingredients to brew some of the area’s most reputable ales.

Tino has already designed his first recipe at Hobsons, having crafted a special beer to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Aptly titled ‘Sovereign’, this 4.6% Extra Special Bitter was a well-balanced amber ale with a delicious mix of malt and hop flavours that proved a royal success in pubs across Shropshire and the surrounding counties.

Commenting on his new chapter, Tino said: “When I first came to the UK, I took a job in the busy city of London, however, having been at Hobsons for a month, it has confirmed that living in the countryside is the lifestyle for me. Where I grew up in Argentina, we were surrounded by farmland, so being here already feels like home. One of the things that first drew me to Hobsons was its stance on sustainability. Brewing in the most carbon-conscious way possible has always been a top priority for me, so finding a brand that aligns so closely with your own values makes this new adventure that much more exciting.”

Hobsons Brewery remains rooted in the core principles of ‘People, Pints, Planet’ — which refers to its community, quality of product and commitment to sustainability. All of its beers are brewed using local ingredients with a backbone of sustainable technologies, including an onsite wind turbine that generates one-third of the electricity needed to create each bottle of beer.

Tino continued: “I am really looking forward to learning from my colleagues and their masterful grasp of traditional ales — whilst also bringing some international influence I have picked up over the years. I think this combination could produce some really exciting beers in the next few months, so keep your eyes peeled!”

Nick Davis, Founder of Hobsons Brewery, added: “Tino has been with us for about a month and has already hit the ground running. He has a sense of creativity which is already rubbing off on the rest of the team. We recently turned 30 years old at Hobsons and as proud of the past as we are, it’s important we look to the future and ensure our beers are current and on trend. I think Tino will be a crucial ingredient in this process.”