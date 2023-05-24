The Shropshire Distillery expands range with new releases

Ellesmere’s small batch distillery has had a change of spirit launching their first ever vodka, plus a new grapefruit and hop gin.

Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female distillers, pictured with the new vodka and gin

The award-winning spirit producers at The Shropshire Distillery, have released their first vodka, along with a new grapefruit and hop gin.

The family-run distillery has been handcrafting spirits in Ellesmere since 2018 and has picked up multiple awards for their Shropshire Dry Gin, Aromatic Spiced Gin, Navy Strength Dry Gin, and Cherry & Pink Peppercorn Gin.

Their new Spring Vodka takes its name from the local water it’s blended with – Wenlock Spring – which is drawn from beneath Shropshire’s Wenlock Edge. Wenlock Spring’s water takes a natural filtration journey through layers of limestone rock, providing its refreshing taste.

Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female distillers, said, “It’s exciting to be launching our first vodka – and by utilising the premium water from Wenlock Spring, we’ve created a clean, crisp vodka that I’m really proud of.

“We’re passionate about developing new recipes to keep evolving our offering – I love exploring new botanical combinations. We’ve also just released a Grapefruit & Hop Gin in time for summer cocktails, although it’s delicious simply with tonic and a citrus slice! It has an undercurrent of juniper which delivers a smooth refreshingly hoppy character.”

The new Grapefruit & Hop Gin is distilled using American Cascade hops and dried grapefruit for a zesty citrus pine flavour balanced with light floral notes.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what our customers think of the new releases. We’ll be serving them up during our distillery experiences, which have expanded to include cocktail masterclasses as well as the gin school and distillery tours. Plus, we’ll be at lots of events over the summer, including the Shrewsbury Food Festival at the end of June, which we’re proudly sponsoring. We look forward to seeing our new releases enjoyed across Shropshire and beyond!”