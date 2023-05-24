15.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

The Shropshire Distillery expands range with new releases

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Ellesmere’s small batch distillery has had a change of spirit launching their first ever vodka, plus a new grapefruit and hop gin.

Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female distillers, pictured with the new vodka and gin
Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female distillers, pictured with the new vodka and gin

The award-winning spirit producers at The Shropshire Distillery, have released their first vodka, along with a new grapefruit and hop gin.

The family-run distillery has been handcrafting spirits in Ellesmere since 2018 and has picked up multiple awards for their Shropshire Dry Gin, Aromatic Spiced Gin, Navy Strength Dry Gin, and Cherry & Pink Peppercorn Gin.

- Advertisement -

Their new Spring Vodka takes its name from the local water it’s blended with – Wenlock Spring – which is drawn from beneath Shropshire’s Wenlock Edge. Wenlock Spring’s water takes a natural filtration journey through layers of limestone rock, providing its refreshing taste.

Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female distillers, said, “It’s exciting to be launching our first vodka – and by utilising the premium water from Wenlock Spring, we’ve created a clean, crisp vodka that I’m really proud of.

“We’re passionate about developing new recipes to keep evolving our offering – I love exploring new botanical combinations. We’ve also just released a Grapefruit & Hop Gin in time for summer cocktails, although it’s delicious simply with tonic and a citrus slice! It has an undercurrent of juniper which delivers a smooth refreshingly hoppy character.”

The new Grapefruit & Hop Gin is distilled using American Cascade hops and dried grapefruit for a zesty citrus pine flavour balanced with light floral notes.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what our customers think of the new releases. We’ll be serving them up during our distillery experiences, which have expanded to include cocktail masterclasses as well as the gin school and distillery tours. Plus, we’ll be at lots of events over the summer, including the Shrewsbury Food Festival at the end of June, which we’re proudly sponsoring. We look forward to seeing our new releases enjoyed across Shropshire and beyond!”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP