New Brew Taproom to host grand opening in Newport

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

New Brew, the beloved local brewery renowned for its exceptional craft beers, is hosting a grand opening of its highly anticipated taproom in Newport this Sunday.

William Charman and James Tunks at the New Brew Taproom in Newport. Photo: Peter Lowbridge
Situated at Unit 10A, Audley Avenue Enterprise Park, Newport TF10 7DW, the New Brew Taproom is a haven for real ale connoisseurs seeking a memorable and immersive experience.

With an emphasis on quality and innovation, the taproom showcases a diverse range of finely crafted brews, including our signature Newport Pale Ale, New Alchemist, New Session, and Newtun.

The festivities will commence at 12pm and continue until 9pm, providing ample time for attendees to revel in the vibrant atmosphere, indulge in delectable bites from the renowned Senor Tigre Taco Food Truck, and savour expertly crafted cocktails prepared by talented bartenders.

As the highlight of the evening, the team will be unveiling their latest beer, “Indy,” an exciting addition to our portfolio that embodies our passion for pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable flavours.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our taproom and invite our community to celebrate with us,” said William Charman, the visionary behind New Brew. “Our taproom represents the culmination of our dedication to brewing exceptional beers and creating a welcoming space where beer enthusiasts can gather, share stories, and forge lasting connections.”

The New Brew Taproom aims to provide a warm and inviting environment where both seasoned beer enthusiasts and newcomers can explore and appreciate the artistry behind our craft.

