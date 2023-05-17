13.9 C
Telford’s QEII Arena to host Sausage and Cider Festival

Taste
By Shropshire Live

The iconic Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Telford’s QEII Arena this September.

The festival offers a variety of unique flavours and craft ciders
The venue will host an array of live music, multiple food vendors and bars on Saturday 9 September 2023.

Due to demand, the Sausage and Cider Festival has been upgraded by adding another stage.

The main stage will host tribute bands, support acts, on-stage speed sausage eating contests and 6-round chilli eating competitions.

Tribute bands include Kopykat Killers, Scam Fender, One Step Behind – Madness Tribute, ABBA Tribute, Queen’s Tribute – Queen’s Greatest Hits, and singer-songwriter Darren Poyzer.

The second stage will be home to a brand new Mini Grooverz tent where you can bring your little ones along for a kid-sized rave and let them party like never before with their very own mini dance floor.

In 2022, the organisers welcomed over 80,000 visitors nationwide to its festivals and visited more than 50 locations across the UK from Devon to Scotland.

The festivals offer a variety of unique flavours of craft ciders including rhubarb, cherry Bakewell, chocolate and Pineapple, as well as an array of 12+ sausage flavours and live entertainment. Alongside bigger bars offering 25+ cider flavours, there’s a selection of other alcoholic beverages including prosecco, gin, beer and soft drinks.

Tom Cullen – Marketing Manager Sausage & Cider Festival said: “Sausage and Cider Festival outdoors is a feel-good event with great music, a huge variety of cider flavors and great independent food operators.

“We are excited to be able to host our outside event in Telford for a bigger and better event for the whole family to indulge in! The new announcement of the Mini Grooverz tent, will give you even more to look forward to.”

