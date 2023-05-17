New Coalbrookdale café, Embers, is fired up for success

A new cafe in Coalbrookdale, is hoping to become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike with good food, fire and the stunning Shropshire countryside that surrounds.

Adam Purnell, third from left, with some of his team at Embers Cafe in Coalbrookdale

Embers, located in a beautiful woodland area next to the Green Wood Centre, a popular spot for outdoor activities. The menu features a variety of dishes, including both hot and cold options, as well as drinks, cakes, and snacks. They also plan to offer themed menu days.



The cafe is owned by Adam Purnell, a self-taught chef who has a passion for cooking, he is known as ‘The Shropshire Lad’ and creates food-inspired content which showcases his outdoor cooking adventures in Shropshire on YouTube and Instagram.



Adam has appointed eight full-time staff with a wealth of experience and varied backgrounds, which he says will really support the business when he is away at festivals and TV bookings. He and his team aim to create innovative, inspiring dishes that are exciting and accessible.



Some of the food being cooked at Embers Cafe

Business start-up grant

Embers has launched after being supported with a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.



The Pride in Our High Street programme is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to supporting businesses in the borough. The council believes that businesses are essential to the local economy and that they play a vital role in creating jobs and opportunities for local people.

The grant is used to support business set-up costs such as building refurbishment, fixtures and fittings, utility connection costs and marketing and branding.

The programme provides funding to help businesses open in empty retail units on the high streets in Dawley, Madeley, Ironbridge, Oakengates, Wellington, and Newport.

Adam is grateful for the support he has received, he added: “I’m really grateful for the support we’ve received from the Pride in Our High Street programme which has been such a huge help with our start-up costs and getting this business off the ground.”

Embers Cafe is located on Station Road in Colabrookdale

Pleased to support him

Labour Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services), said: “Adam is well known in Telford and Wrekin and across Shropshire and we are really pleased to support him with this new café in Coalbrookdale.



“Embers will definitely bring something exciting and different to the area and it’s fantastic that Adam wants to grow this business and create an enviable reputation for it in a place which is local to his roots.



“With the events and range of themed menus he has planned, working alongside top chefs, Adam can make Embers Café a real success.

More of the delicious food being cooked on the BBQ at Embers

Location and opening times

Embers is open six days a week, and is located on Station Road in Coalbrookdale, TF8 7DR and serves food and drinks from 8am to 3pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8am to 5pm on Thursdays through Sundays.