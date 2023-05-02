Shropshire vineyard to launch its popular wine tours this May

A renowned Shropshire vineyard is due to launch its popular wine tours this May.

Russell Cooke guiding a vineyard tour

Kerry Vale Vineyard, near Montgomery on the Shropshire / Powys border is getting ready to welcome tour guests when it restarts its guided tours for the new season on Saturday 6 May.

The Vineyard offers a range of attractions, including guided tours, a well stocked cellar door shop which sells a range of local artisan gifts and an onsite café, with an exceptional reputation for home cooked food and delicious baked goods. The vineyard also boasts an impressive Roman history (there was once a fort where the vineyard now sits), providing an additional point of interest to visitors.

Event manager and tour guide Nadine Roach said: “Our tours run three times a week from May until the end of September and are always a popular highlight in the calendar. We have customers coming from all over the UK to learn how we grow grapes which make world-class wines from Shropshire’s stoney soil. As well as learning about how we manage our vines, harvest and winemaking, customers enjoy 4 different wines to sample – a great way to conclude the tour!”

Nadine went on to say: “Kerry Vale Vineyard has always been a family run business and hospitality is at the heart of what we do. Guests can expect a warm welcome and an engaging, entertaining time as we explore the vineyard and taste our award winning wine”.

Vineyard Tours are a great team activity for corporate away days or to celebrate a special event with family and friends. As well as their scheduled tours which run every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11am, Kerry Vale Vineyards is available to book from May to September for private groups with minimum numbers of 12.

Prebooking is essential and many dates are already full, so book early to avoid disappointment.